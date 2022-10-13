LeeAnn’s Busy Bee Kitchen began serving hamburgers, pulled pork and more during select hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the parking lot behind Renasant Bank last week.

The food truck was given permission to operate at the downtown location during the Oct. 4 Kosciusko Board of Aldermen meeting.

The LeeAnn’s Busy Bee Kitchen food truck opened this year and focuses on providing great food and serving their customers well.

“We try to be polite to people and give them what they want,” said owner LeeAnn Armstrong.

The food truck can be contacted at 662-392-1563 to learn more or to place call-in orders.

Some other topics discussed at the meeting include:

• Tim Bell with Business Communications Inc. spoke with the board regarding IT security. A decision about implementing BCI IT security is expected to be made at the next board meeting.

• The state-funded Mississippi Home Corporation grant application for home repair and replacement.

• Kosciusko Police Department promotion of Lt. Matt Ward to captain and Robert Overby from P2 to lieutenant.

• Approved travel for Lt. Matt Ward to attend shoulder weapon instructor training at Camp Shelby.