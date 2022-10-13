The Attala County Board of Supervisors has formed an Emergency Communications District that includes all of Attala County. Operation of the Emergency 911 system will now be the responsibility of Attala County rather than the city of Kosciusko.

This agreement took effect Oct. 1 and will automatically be renewed each year. The service area encompasses all of Attala County. Attala County will be responsible for answering all incoming E-911 calls. All E-911 calls will be recorded and will remain in the custody of Attala County for a minimum of one year.

The Attala County Board of Supervisors elected to appoint a Board of Commissioners of the ECD. The Board of Commissioners will be comprised of Kosciusko’s mayor or an alderman designated by the mayor, an Attala County supervisor selected by the Board of Supervisors, the Attala County Emergency Management director, the Kosciusko fire chief, the Attala County fire chief, the Kosciusko police chief, and the Attala County sheriff.

The city of Kosciusko will provide the facilities to operate the E-911 telephone system, will be responsible for utilities associated with operating and maintaining E-911, and 911 dispatching will remain at its current location inside the Kosciusko Police Department building.

Attala County will be responsible for the purchase, maintenance and associated costs of E-911 equipment.

The agreement was made and entered into between Kosciusko’s mayor and Board of Aldermen and the Attala County Board of Supervisors.

The agreement can be terminated by either party at any time by submitting to the other party a notice of their intention to terminate 90 days prior to termination.