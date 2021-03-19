Kosciusko split its first two Region 4-4A softball games, an 18-7 victory over Choctaw Central and a 10-7 loss to West Lauderdale. The Lady Whippets also had two easy wins over Yazoo County last week, 18-0 and 16-0.

“One thing we have done consistently this year is hit the ball,” said Coach Tony Terry.

Mary Kimble Price is the player who hit the best. She had three singles and a home run against Choctaw Central, homered in the West Lauderdale game, and had a single, two doubles and a home run in the two Yazoo County games. All three homers were over the fence.

Missed opportunities hurt against West Lauderdale.

“Two good teams. We left a lot of base runners out there in the first few innings,” Terry said.

Defense was a key.

“They made a couple of really tremendous catches in the outfield that kept us from scoring runs. We kicked the ball around a few times and didn't make the plays we should have made,” said the coach.

Kelly Hood also homered, Gracie Williams had two doubles, Makynee Dickerson notched a single and a double, and Lizzie Kate Jones singled twice.

Courtney Lewis had three hits for West Lauderdale.

Kosciusko had 16 hits against Choctaw Central. Jones had three singles, Hood and Kathryn Schuler each a single and a double.

The Lady Whippets totaled 26 hits against Yazoo County in two three-inning games. Dickerson scored two runs in each game and Price pitched three no-hit innings, with six strikeouts in the 18-0 win.

Kosciusko will participate in the Spring Fling at Meridian Friday with games against St. Benedict of Tennessee and Hatley.