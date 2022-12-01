A Christmas wish came true for a Kosciusko teenager.

On Tuesday, Ja’Karrian Tate, a 16-year-old Kosciusko High School student, received everything on his Christmas wishlist this year through Make-A-Wish Mississippi.

In September, Ja’Karrian was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer. Soon after his diagnosis, he underwent chemotherapy at Children’s of Mississippi hospital in Jackson. He is continuing treatment.

Ja’Karrian loves to play video games, watch movies on Netflix, and visit with his grandmother.

Arriving at his home Tuesday was the Kosciusko Water & Light Christmas parade float, featuring Santa Claus, members of the Kosciusko School District and Boswell Media, which holds the Cruisin for A Wish fundraiser to raise money for Make-A-Wish Mississippi. When the group arrived, they began singing Christmas carols and then unloaded Santa’s sleigh, which was filled with presents for Ja’Karrian.

“We love you, and everybody here is here to support you,” said Dr. Zach Bost, Kosciusko School District superintendent.

Ja’Karrian received a TV, gaming desk, gaming chair, iPhone, Sony PlayStation PS5, Cricket to print T-shirts, a computer, Christmas tree with all the decorations and gifts cards. Ja’Karrian said his favorite gift was his new iPhone.

His mother, Venesha Melton, helped him unwrap many of the gifts.

“It was awesome,” said Melton, who was overcome with emotion after the event. “I’m so happy, and we are very thankful. I thank everybody. His wish really came true, and we’re grateful and very thankful.”