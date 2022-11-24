Lailon Dorsey has been named the grand marshal for the 2022 Kosciusko Christmas parade.

Dorsey has been a resident of Kosciusko for 57 years and operated Lailon’s Flowers in Kosciusko for 58 years. He was in the flower business for 62 years, first working for Hazel Love at Love Floral Company. He was hired to deliver flowers but soon wanted to learn more about the business. He had worked there for four years when Love retired, and Dorsey bought the business from her, eventually changing the name to Lailon’s Flowers.

Dorsey said that some of the things he liked best about working as a florist were “being creative and filling the needs of special occasions. Happy occasions or sad occasions, just being able to be there when you’re called upon.”

Dorsey attends the Christmas parade most years and even served as a float judge in the past. He was delighted and surprised to be chosen as grand marshal. “I’m just kind of blown away by this. I never in my wildest imagination thought I’d be considered for this honor, which I do consider it a big honor,” said Dorsey. “It’s very exciting, and surprising, because if I do something like community service for others, I don’t expect anything in return. It’s just a joy to give back.”

Dorsey has been active in the community and done volunteer work for decades. He was involved with the Miss Natchez Trace Festival pageant, served as president of the Kosciusko Little Theater, and tied bows to refresh the Christmas wreaths, to name a few projects. Two years ago he volunteered to help put up Christmas lights around the square. He expressed how much he and his wife, Frankie, have enjoyed the Christmas lights around the courthouse square and appreciate the effort required to make that possible.

Dorsey has enjoyed life in Kosciusko, participating in community events, and operating a business here. “I guess God intended it. He put me there for a purpose and I give him all the praise for any achievements I’ve made.”

The parade will be held Monday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m.