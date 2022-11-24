Four suspects have been charged after a home on Wildwood Terrace in Kosciusko was shot into in November.

According to Kosciusko Police Department Investigator Greg Collins, the four charged are 21-year-old Jamal Davis, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; 19-year-old Jaylan Davis, who is not related to Jamal Davis, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of shooting into a dwelling; 20-year-old Shamarion Cook, charged with aggravated assault; and a 15-year-old male who has been charged as an adult with aggravated assault.

Jamal Davis Jaylan Davis

Cook and the 15-year-old male turned themselves in to local authorities, and Jamal Davis and Jaylan Davis were picked up at their residences.

All four suspects are Kosciusko residents.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. Nov. 11, KPD officers were dispatched to Westwood Apartments due to a reported shooting.

“Upon arrival, officers observed numerous shell casings, and during an investigation, it was determined that a vehicle and two houses were also shot into,” said Collins.

Approximately 60 bullet casings were found at the scene and were a combination of 9 millimeter and .380 caliber guns.

There were no injuries.

Collins said that KPD is actively searching for another suspect and expects to make an arrest.