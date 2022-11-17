The Kosciusko Little Whippets 5- and 6-year-old football team was honored at a recent meeting of the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen.

The Little Whippets had a perfect 10-0 record for the year and won the annual Mississippi Grid Iron Super Bowl Championship in Starkville on Oct. 30 with a 22-0 victory over the West Point Packers. The group of young athletes outscored their opponents 223 – 13 points throughout the season. The athletes, their coaches and families were present at the Nov. 15 Kosciusko Board of Aldermen meeting, where they received a special commendation for their accomplishment. Each player was presented with a resolution from Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle as well as a championship ring, which was presented by head coach Antonio Riley.

Kyle said he is proud of the players and the good publicity they brought to the community.

The players are Brycen Alston, Karsyn Bentley, De’Angelo Brown, Tucker Burns, King Collier, Jontravion Ford, Josiah Jeremiah, Eric May, Jeremiah Moore, Charles Ross, Jayce Stewart, Princetyn Walden, Brady Wilkerson, and Courtney Wilkins. Their assistant coaches are Jay Walden, Tabias Campbell, and Mikail Brown.

Some other topics discussed at the meeting include:

• Youth workforce program for Attala County businesses that need help. The program pays for their salaries and worker’s compensation. The youth will not be qualified to operate machinery but can work in an office environment.

• The annual Kosciusko Christmas parade will be held Dec. 5.

• The Mayor’s Youth Council will have a toy drive at The Old Town Station on Dec. 3. There will be bounce houses, pictures with Santa, food trucks and more. Bring a toy and help a child have a merry Christmas.

• The board told an owner of dogs that have been deemed dangerous that he must follow city ordinance to get the dogs back.