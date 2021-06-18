﻿Kosciusko ran into a buzz saw named Jon Robert Carnes Monday, bringing an end to the Whippets season.

Carnes, Pontotoc's cleanup batter, hit three home runs and drove in seven runs, enabling the Warriors to edge Kosciusko 9-8 in the decisive game of a second-round 4A playoff series. Pontotoc overcome a 7-0 deficit to win the first game 10-7 and the Whippets bounced back with an 11-8 victory in the second game.

Pitcher of the Year in division 4-4A Parker Ryals gets the start for the Whippets.



Kevin Brunt / The Star-Herald

Carnes had a solo homer in the first to give Pontotoc a 2-0 lead, a three-run homer in the third to put the Warriors ahead to stay 5-3 and another three-run blast in the fifth that made it 8-4. Pontotoc added another fifth-inning run on a single by Corbyn Clayton that made it 9-4.

Kosciusko cut the deficit to 9-8 when Hayden Rogers hit a two-out grand slam in the fifth. But the Whippets could not produce the tying run, leaving runners at first and second in the fifth and sixth. For the game, Kosciusko had nine left on base.

The Whippets took their only lead with three runs in the first on a single by Connor Wallace, a run scoring double by Ty Ramage, and a two-run homer by Ethan Wood.

Ethan Wood takes the throw on the pick off attempt.



Kevin Brunt / The Star-Herald

A key moment came in the fourth. Kosciusko had a run in to cut the deficit to 5-4 and the bases were loaded with one out. Ramage hit a line drive right at shortstop Riley Caygle, who turned it into an inning ending unassisted double play.

Clayton pitched shutout ball with four strikeouts over the final 2-1 innings to get the save.

In the series opener, Kosciusko scored seven first-inning runs, a rally that started and ended with doubles by Kaylan Powell and Rogers. But the Whippets were blanked the rest of the way.

Landon Wallace lays down a perfect bunt to advance the base runners.



Kevin Brunt / The Star-Herald

Pontotoc chipped away with one in the second, three in the third and one in the fourth, then won the game with five runs in the fifth that included a two-run triple by Walt Gardner and a two-run homer by Carnes.

Rogers went 3 for 3 with three RBIs.

Kaylan Powell rips a double for the Whippets.



Kevin Brunt / The Star-Herald

Kosciusko broke an 8-8 tie in the second game on a three-run homer by Wallace in the seventh. Jacob Nunn had three hits and scored two runs. Wallace picked up the win, allowing two hits and one run, with five strikeouts, in 2.2 innings of relief.

The series loss ended a season that saw Kosciusko win Region 4-4A and defeat Gentry 16-0 and 12-1 in the opening round. Pontotoc, the second-place team from 4-2A, will play Corinth in the next round.