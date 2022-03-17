Kosciusko baseball won two games last Friday and two more Monday, totaling 59 runs in 17 innings.

“There are still some things we need to clean up,” coach Cole McBride said. But he added. “The guys play hard. We're getting better. The pitching staff is stepping up. We're starting to come together.”

At a Friday doubleheader, the Whippets improved to 4-0 in Region 4-4A play with victories over Leake Central 21-0 in two and a half innings and 16-0 in four innings. Games Monday at East Central Community College to begin Spring Break resulted in an 11-0 victory over Leake Academy and an 11-6 win over Mendenhall.

Parker Ryals, Anthony Medine and Ty Ramage each pitched a hitless inning in the first Leake Central game, combining for seven strikeouts with no walks. Kaylan Powell and Ethan Wood both drove in four runs. Powell had a double and triple and scored three times and Wood hit a three-run homer, walked once and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Whippets scored 11 runs in the first and 10 in the second.

Wood pitched three innings in the second Leake Central game, allowing three hits with six strikeouts. Will Carter finished up, striking out the side in the fourth.

Braylen Albritton and Jacob Nunn each had two hits and an RBI.

Against Leake Academy, Kosciusko broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the third. Powell had an RBI double and Landon Wallace and Wood RBI singles. The Whippets added a run in the fifth and broke the game open with seven in the sixth with the aid of six walks. Powell had two doubles and a walk and scored three runs.

Ryals allowed two hits and two walks, with eight strikeouts in five innings. Medine retired the side in order in the sixth with a fly ball and two strikeouts.

Connor Wallace hit a grand slam and Wood a two-run homer against Mendenhall. Medine had a double, scored one run and drove in one, and Carter had two singles, an RBI and scored a run.

Jacob Nunn, Ramage an Landon Wallace did the pitching, allowing four earned runs on four hits, with six strikeouts and six walks in a six inning game.

A scheduled home game with Neshoba Central Saturday was rained out and rescheduled for March 26.

The Whippets play Starkville at East Central Community College Thursday and resume region play next week with games against Louisville on the road Tuesday and at home Friday.