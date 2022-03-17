Kosciusko's tennis match with Starkville came down to a tiebreaker at number two girls’ doubles. The Kosciusko duo of Anna Grace Kuhn and Kalya Anderson came out on the short end of a 10-5 score, giving Starkville a 4-3 victory.

When sets are split, a match is decided by a 10-point tiebreaker.

The loss showed a significant improvement from last year when Kosciusko was defeated by Starkville 7-0.

“It's huge improvement. They almost pulled it out,” said coach Caleb Sanders.

Kosciusko wins were by Emmalee Myers in girls’ singles, Kayden Tyler and Olivia Cockroft at number one girls doubles and Thomas Sims and Mary Patton Henderson in mixed doubles. Starkville won boys singles and both boys doubles.

Kosciusko will not have any matches during Spring Break. “We might have a little intersquad tournament Friday,” Sanders said.

Region 4-4A competition begins with at Leake Central March 22 and at Northeast Lauderdale March 24.