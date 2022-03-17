Kosciusko freshman Mary Kimble Price finished fourth out of 16 nominees in online voting for Scorebook Live Athlete of the Week for February 28-March 6.

She was nominated for her offense in two softball games, with two singles and two homers in a 12-4 win over Lake February 28 and hitting for the cycle in an 11-3 win over Ethel March 1.

Price received 4,267 votes out of 81,352 cast.

Malaka Morris earned Athlete of the Week honors with 30,270 votes. She scored 20 points in leading Choctaw Central to a 56-49 victory over Tishomingo County in the 4A state girls championship basketball game.