The Kosciusko girls’ basketball team started the season in impressive style with one-sided victories over Choctaw County 73-12 and East Webster 57-32.

Against Choctaw County it was 30-1 after one quarter and 49-6 at the half.

“We were ready to play,” said Coach Cory Guyton. “Our defense created a lot of the points. We made a few shots. We made the ones we were supposed to make.

Aaliyah Amey was Player of the Game with 15 points, 10 rebounds and one block. D’Nayla Williams had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Haley Olive 13 points and five steals. Williams and Mariah Woods had six points each during the first quarter.

The easy win allowed Guyton to substitute extensively.

“It was good to give some of the younger players some experience,” said the coach.

Bracie Jamison keyed a 21-point second quarter against East Webster with three 3-point shots, enabling the Lady Whippets to take a 30-20 halftime lead against East Webster on the way to the victory. “That gave us a boost,” Guyton said.

Kosciusko pulled away in the second half, outscoring East Webster 27-8.

Jamison, Player of the Game, and Amey had 12 points each and Jamiya Gray scored 10.

The Lady Whippets have a road game Thursday with Neshoba Central, a 5A power that reached the state semifinals last season. “That will be a measuring stick to see how we stack up with one of the best teams in the state,” Guyton said.