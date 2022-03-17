Kosciusko had a BIG win last week when the Lady Whippets went on the road and edged West Lauderdale 5-4 in eight innings.

How big was it? Consider that West Lauderdale won the first three matchups with Kosciusko last year before the Lady Whippets came from behind in the North State final with two victories on their way to the 4A championship.

It was a matchup of sophomore pitching aces, Anna Grace Whitehead for Kosciusko and Breelyn Cain, with three no-hitters this season, for West Lauderdale.

“They are two of the best pitchers in the state,” said Kosciusko coach Tony Terry. “It lived up to its billing.”

Both pitchers went the distance. Whitehead allowed seven hits, struck out 11 and did not allow a walk. Cain gave up six hits, struck 10 and walked four.

The game went to the eighth tied 2-2. Whitehead started the top of the inning at second base under the international extra inning rule. She scored on a single by Mary Kimble Price, who took second on the throw home, and third on a single by Gracie Williams.

Kimble and Williams both scored when a grounder by Makynkee Dickerson was mishanded.

West Lauderdale responded in the bottom of the eighth with a two-out, two-run homer by McKinley Maxwell. Reagan Brady followed with a single, but Whitehead fanned Carsyn Mott to end the game.

West Lauderdale jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on a two-run double by Brady. Kosciusko had single runs in the second and third. Dickerson singled in the second and scored on a passed ball. Price doubled in a run in the third.

Both pitchers were at their best over the next four scoreless innings.

“They played their tails off at their place, which is a really hard place to play,” Terry said of his team.

Less than 24 hours later, the Lady Whippets lost for the first time this season 6-5 to East Webster. “We didn't have the same energy. We didn't play well” Terry said. But he added “East Webster is a good ball team.”

Kosciusko took a 3-2 lead into the seventh, when East Webster scored four runs on four singles, a walk and an error.

Campbel Blaine singled with one out in the bottom of the eighth and Whitehead followed with a homer to draw the Lady Whippets within a run. But East Webster pitcher Liz Massey retired Price on a fly to center and Williams on a grounder to short.

East Webster scored two runs in the first when Kosciusko messed up a run-down. The Lady Whippets scored once in the bottom of the first on a double by Price and had a two-run rally in the fifth highlighted by a Williams' triple.

Kosciusko outhit East Webster 13-10, including two homers, a single and a double by Whitehead. Price had a single and a double and Blaine two hits.

Getting big hits in key situations has been a problem for the Lady Whippets. Terry said the team needs better production from the bottom of the order.

The victory over West Lauderdale came in Kosciusko's first Region 4-4A game. Following Spring Break, the Lady Whippets have region games at Northeast Lauderdale March 22 and at home with Louisville March 24. The rematch with West Lauderdale will be April 7 at Kosciusko.