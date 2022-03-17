Kosciusko senior Anna Carol Gowan has signed to play soccer at Itawamba Community College. She made the decision after a visit.

“I talked to the coaches, saw the campus. You know when you feel something is right? It just felt right,” said Gowan.

She mainly played on defense at center back for Kosciusko, but after talking with Itawamba coaches, she expects to be a midfielder. “It will be unique to me,” she said.

Gowan began playing soccer in the little league. “I played it as much as a little leaguer can play.”

She played for Kosciusko as a seventh and eighth grader, spent one year at Kirk Academy, then returned to Kosciusko as a sophomore for three years.

“It's not like any other sport. It doesn't come easy,” she said. “You really have to put your heart and soul into it.”

Kosciusko coach Greg Cooper said “We are excited about Anna Carol continuing her playing career with Itawamba Community College. Anna has a passion for the game and a drive that you do not find in every player. We know that she will do great things at ICC.”

Gowan's long range goal is to be a lawyer, like her parents. After Itawamba, she plans to attend Mississippi State.

In addition to soccer, she plays on Kosciusko's girls golf team.