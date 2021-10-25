Both boys’ and girls’ teams at Winona Christian each won two out of three games this past week.

The Winona Christian boys beat Winston 56-30 and Heritage 56-50 while falling 51-38 to Magnolia Heights.

The Lady Stars also beat Winston 48-31 and Magnolia Heights 49-27 while falling 40-39 to Heritage.

WCS will return after the Christmas break and travel to Heritage on Tuesday and travel to Winston on Thursday and host Eupora on Friday.

Winona Christian boys 56, Winston 30

The Stars grabbed their first win of the season as they put four players in double digits with a 26-point win over the Patriots on Tuesday.

Winona outscored the Patriots in every period as the Stars outscored the Patriots 14-8 in the first and 16-6 in the second to lead 34-14 at the half. The Stars continued to extend their lead in the second half, outscoring the Patriots 17-10 in the third and 9-6 in the fourth to take the win.

Jake Ware led the Stars with 14 points, six assists and four rebounds while Landon Bland had 10 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Collin Parkinson had 10 points, six assists and three steals while Jack Sorgen had 10 points.

Winona Christian girls 48, Winston 31

The Lady Stars built a double-digit lead in the first period and used that advantage to take a 17-point win.

Olivia Brooks drives past the Winston Academy defender.



Kevin Brunt / The Star-Herald

Winona Christian jumped out to a 19-6 lead in the first period and led 29-15 at the half. Winona outscored Winston 11-10 in the third and each team scored eight in the fourth.

Bella Roberts had a big night for the Lady Stars with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Olivia Brooks had seven points, seven steals, and three assists while Autumn Lishman had five points, four rebounds, and two steals.

Magnolia Heights boys 51, WCS 38

The Chiefs pulled away in the from the Stars to take a 13-point win last week.

Each team scored 12 points in the first period and Magnolia Heights outscored the Stars 12-7 in the second to lead 24-19 at the half. The Chiefs continued to extend their lead in the second half as they outscored Winona 11-9 in the third and 16-10 in the fourth.

Collin Parkinson led Winona Christian with 17 points while Reese Johnson had seven points and eight rebounds. Jake Ware had six points and five rebounds.

WCS girls 49, Magnolia Heights 27

The Lady Stars used a big second period and cruised to a 22-point win over the Lady Chiefs.

Winona led 7-4 at the end of the first period and then outscored Magnolia Heights 23-9 in the second to lead 30-13 at the half. Winona put the game away in the third, outscoring Magnolia Heights 15-0 to lead 45-13 going to the fourth.

Bella Roberts had another big night as she scored 24 points, had nine steals, seven rebounds and three assists. Olivia Brooks had 12 points and eight steals while Autum Lishman also chipped in six points.

Winona Christian boys 56, Heritage 50

The Stars pulled away in the fourth period to take a six-point win over the Patriots.

Winona led 13-12 at the end of the first and 30-26 at the half. Heritage outscored Winona 10-6 in the third to tie the score at 36-36 going to the fourth. WCS pulled away in the fourth by outscored Heritage 20-14 to take the win.

Jake Ware led Winona Christian with a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Collin Parkinson had 11 points while Reese Cooper had nine points and six rebounds.

Heritage girls 40, Winona Christian 39

The Lady Stars couldn’t hold onto a late lead as they dropped a one-point decision over the Lady Patriots.

Heritage led 11-8 at the end of the first and 20-17 at the half. Winona outscored Heritage 12-7 in the third to take a 29-27 lead into the fourth. But Heritage outscored Winona 13-10 in the fourth to take the win.

Bella Roberts had a double-double with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and four steals. Sara Beth Rawles had nine points, seven rebounds and three steals.