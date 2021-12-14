Two Central Holmes football players were recently recognized by the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools.

Senior defensive lineman Jurden Engle was named a first-team selection on the Class 3A All-MAIS football team. Engle also played in the Class 1A-2A-3A All-star football game.

Joining Engle on the team was senior quarterback and safety Noah Steen who was selected to the team as a defensive back. Steen was also named to the MAIS All-star game but was unable to participate because of a season-ending knee injury.

Greenvile Christian quarterback D.J. Smith was named the Class 3A Player of the Year. In all, Greenville Christian had 13 players recognized on the team as the Saints repeated as Class 3A state champions.