Kosciusko senior Mary Patton Henderson has signed to play soccer at Hinds Community College.

“I really liked the atmosphere when I visited,” she said. “I want to play college soccer, so this is my best opportunity.”

Henderson has been a member of the Kosciusko team since the seventh grade, playing mostly defense, but sometimes at the midfield. Coach Greg Cooper said she was an integral part of the Lady Whippets' success the past six years. “A proven leader who may be small in stature but a giant when it comes to leading by example and spirit,” he said of Henderson.

Henderson earned the nickname “The General” for her leadership. “She is destined to do great things and heaven help anything in her way,” Cooper said.

She had not played soccer before being introduced to the sport. “My friend was trying out in the seventh grade,” said Henderson. “She asked me if I wanted to try out with her.”

She enjoys the challenge of the sport and the comradery with her teammates. “We have a bond together.”

In addition to soccer, Henderson is on the tennis team, playing number one doubles, is a cheerleader, and excels in the classroom as an A student.

She is undecided about a field of study but does plan to continue her education after Hinds. “I know I want to attend a university, but I’m not sure where.”