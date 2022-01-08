﻿

Kosciusko girls’ basketball improved to 11-3 with two wins at the McAdams Holiday Tournament, and it’s all about defense. In those 11 victories, the Lady Whippets held each opponent to less than 40 points with an average of 23.

The latest victims were Holmes County Central 41-30 and McAdams 51-8.

Kosciusko was led by Mariah Woods and Bracie Jamison in the two wins. Woods was Player of the Game against Holmes County with 10 points and nine rebounds. Jamison had eight points and four rebounds.

Jamison was high scorer and Player of the Game against McAdams with 13 points. “She played well on both ends of the floor,” said Coach Corey Guyton. “She made some big shots and anchored our defense.

Woods scored 10 points, Jakayla Seawood eight and Aaliyah Amey seven.

Kosciusko started slowly on offense against Holmes County, which Guyton attributed to nine days between games.

“We had been off for the holidays and had only one day of practice,” said Guyton. “Once we got our feet wet in the second half, we picked it up. Our defense got better, and we started making shots.

The Lady Whippets pulled away after leading 18-16 at intermission.

Kosciusko jumped out to a 21-2 first quarter lead against McAdams and breezed to the win.

Kosciusko began 4-4A play Tuesday against defending region champion Choctaw Central. After a non-region home game Thursday against Amanda Elzy, the Lady Whippets have a road game with region opponent Louisville Friday.

Choctaw Central was state runnerup last year.

“As always, until someone beats them, Choctaw Central is the team to beat,” Guyton said. “Our district is extremely tough. We probably have one of the toughest (4A) districts in the state.”

BOYS

The Whippets were unable to play tournament games because the team was quarantined. Choctaw Central was the first game the Kosy boys’ squad played in 17 days.

“We had a minor setback, so we are sort of readjusting to playing,” said Coach Eleazarus Greenleaf. “We didn’t get a chance to work on the things we need to work on. It’s going to be tough starting over. Hopefully we can stay totally free and not be quarantined to push forward and make a run in the district.”

He did not name a favorite.

“Our district is strong top to bottom,” he said. “There’s no team that stands out by itself. On any given night anyone can be beaten.”

Unbeaten Choctaw Central is the top-ranked team in 4A and 9th in the state according to the website MaxPreps.