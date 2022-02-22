It's on to the Mississippi Coliseum for the McAdams boys’ basketball team following a 63-61 victory over West Tallahatchie. The Bulldogs will play Region 3-1A champion Byers of Holly Springs in the 1A state semifinals Monday, Feb. 28.

After trailing 46-42 through three periods, McAdams outscored West Tallahatchie 21-8 for a 63-54 lead, and held on for the victory.

It's the second year in a row that the Bulldogs have made it to the Coliseum. Last year's team lost to state champion Biggersville in the semifinals.

The tournament starts Monday with 1A semifinals, beginning with Biggersville vs. Lumberton girls at 9 a.m., followed by West Union vs McEvans girls at 10:30, then the two boys’ games with Biggersville playing Bay Springs at noon and McAdams-Byers at 1:30 p.m.

Byers reached the semifinals with a 73-51 victory over Coffeeville. The Lions are 18-4 with an eight-game winning streak.

The boys 1A championship game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, March 3.