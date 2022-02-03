Kosciusko was second among four teams at a 4A divisional boys powerlifting meet at Leake Central, with two individual winners.

Javen Mallett bears the weight during a squat. Kevin Brunt / The Star-Herald

Kosciusko finished behind the host team. Yazoo City and Clarksdale also competed.

River Keith was the winner for the 114-pound weight class and Javen Mallett was first at 220 with lifts totaling 1,115 pounds. Kosciusko advanced to a district meet February 10 with all 11 lifters. That meet will also be hosted by Leake Central.

Kosciusko girls will compete in a 4A district meet Thursday at Itawamba AHS. The team has seven lifters.