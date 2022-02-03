Kosciusko was second among four teams at a 4A divisional boys powerlifting meet at Leake Central, with two individual winners.
Kosciusko finished behind the host team. Yazoo City and Clarksdale also competed.
River Keith was the winner for the 114-pound weight class and Javen Mallett was first at 220 with lifts totaling 1,115 pounds. Kosciusko advanced to a district meet February 10 with all 11 lifters. That meet will also be hosted by Leake Central.
Kosciusko girls will compete in a 4A district meet Thursday at Itawamba AHS. The team has seven lifters.