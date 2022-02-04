Ethel High School will host the 6-1A basketball tournament beginning Monday. There are six boys’ and six girls’ teams, with the top two receiving opening round byes.
Monday
4 p.m. – #3 McAdams vs #6 Noxapater – girls
5:30 p.m. – #4 French Camp vs. #5 Noxapater – boys
7 p.m. – #4 Ethel vs. #5 Leake County – girls
8:30 p.m. – #3 Sebastopol vs. #6 Ethel – boys
Tuesday
4 p.m. --McAdams-Noxapater winner vs #2 French Camp – girls
5:30 p.m. – Sebastopol-Ethel winner vs. # 2 Leake County boys
7 p.m. – Ethel-Leake County winner vs. #1 Sebastopol – girls
8:30 p.m. – French Camp-Noxpater winner vs. #1 Ethel – boys
Friday
4 p.m. --- Girls third place game
5:30 p.m. – Boys third place game
7 p.m. – Girls championship game
8:30 p.m. – Boys championship game
Times after first games each day approximate.
Top four will advance to 1A state tournament beginning February 7 for girls and February 8 for boys. Top two begin playoffs at home.