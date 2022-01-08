The Winona Christian Stars picked up a pair of big wins last week at the Columbus Christian Christmas Tournament.

The Stars took a 47-44 win over West Lowndes and a 57-47 win over Columbus Christian.

Meanwhile the Lady Stars split a pair of games, beating West Lowndes 50-46 while falling to defending Overall champions Leake Academy 62-24.

Winona Christian is scheduled for three games this week as they will host Indianola on Tuesday and travel to Greenville St. Joseph on Thursday. On Friday, WCS will play at Carroll in a makeup game from earlier this season.

Winona Christian boys 47, West Lowndes 44

The Stars got a double-double from Jake Ware and pulled away late to take a three-point win over the Panthers.

Winona Christian led 7-6 at the end of the first but West Lowndes took the second period and led 19-17 at the half. Winona Christian outscored West Lowndes 13-12 in the third and trailed 31-30 going into the fourth. The Stars then outscored the Panthers 17-13 in the fourth to take the win.

Ware had a big game with 19 points and 12 rebounds while Landon Bland had six points, five assists and 10 rebounds. Collin Parkinson had seven points and two steals.

Winona Christian boys 57, Columbus Christian 47

The Stars finished strong and pulled away to take a 10-point win over the Rams last week.

Winona Christian led 15-12 at the end of the first and held a slim 26-25 lead at the half. Winona Christian extended its lead in the second half, outscoring Columbus 15-10 in the third and 16-12 in the fourth to take the win.

Winona put three players in double-digit scoring as Reese Johnson had 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Collin Parkinson had 14 points and nine rebounds while Jake Ware had 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Reese Cooper had eight points and nine rebounds while Landon Bland had eight points and six rebounds.

Winona Christian girls 50, West Lowndes 46

The Lady Stars build a lead in the first half and held on to take a four-point win over the Lady Panthers.

West Lowdnes took the first period 9-8 before Winona Christian outscored the Lady Panthers 21-14 in the second to lead 29-23 at the half. The Lady Stars then outscored the Lady Panthers 13-10 in the third to take a 42-33 lead going into the fourth. West Lowndes then outscored Winona Christian 13-8 for the final margin.

Bella Roberts led Winona Christian with 35 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Audrey Eldridge had 10 point and six rebounds while Olivia Brooks had four points, four steals, five rebounds and three assists.

Leake girls 62, Winona Christian 24

The Rebelettes outscored the Lady Stars in every period and took a 38-point win on Wednesday at the Columbus Christian Christmas Tournament.

Leake, now 20-2 on the season, led 19-10 at the end of the first before outscoring Winona 18-2 in the second to lead 37-12 at the half. Leake continued to extend its lead and outscored Winona Christian 12-7 in the third and 13-5 in the fourth.

Audrey Eldridge led WCS with nine points and seven rebounds while Bella Roberts had eight points and eight rebounds. Olivia Brooks also had six rebounds and three steals.