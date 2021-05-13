The left on base bugaboo bit Kosciusko again Thursday in the opening game of the 4A softball championship series.

The Whippets were defeated by North Pike 9-5. Game 2 is scheduled for noon Friday. If the Lady Whippets get a win then, the decisive game will be at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Kosciusko left 10 runners on base and surrendered seven unearned runs on the loss.

The Lady Whippets also lost the first game of the North State final to West Lauderdale but won the next two.

“We have to do the same thing we did last week,” said Coach Tony Terry. “There is no quit in this group.”

North Pike scored single runs in the third, fourth, and fifth, then added six unearned runs in the sixth for a 9-1 lead. Kosciusko made it interesting with three in the bottom of the sixth and one in the seventh.

The Whippets out-hit the Lady Jags 13-10, but North Pike had eight extra base hits, including an inside the park grand slam by Kaylea Wagner during the six-run sixth.

Kelly Hood had two doubles and a single and scored twice for Kosciusko.

Mary Kimble Price will pitch for Kosciusko Friday.

“I think Price is going to give us a good outing,” Terry said.

The eighth-grade had strong performances in playoff wins against North Pontotoc and West Lauderdale.

The 4A, 5A, and 6A championship series are being played at the University of Southern Mississippi softball complex, site of Kosciusko’s championship in 2018.

North Pike is 24-11 and Kosciusko 26-10.

Stay with The Star-Herald online for championship series updates and full coverage in next week's print edition.