Preparing several meals at one time saves so much worry during the week.

If I have a busy week planned, it's so easy just to reheat a meal. This week I made chili and a roast. It was easy, plus I had everything here at home.

Having homemade chili, the family can eat it so many ways -- chili dogs, serve it over a baked potato or as a soup with all the fixings. The roast was made with potatoes (I didn't have any carrots) that alone, is a meal for our family. You can always serve a green vegetable with it. I love cabbage with roast too.

I thought I'd share some easy meals that can be made and reheated as needed. You can make a salad in advance too and serve it with the dish.

I hope y’all have a wonderful week!

White Chicken Chili

1 tablespoon Olive Oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 can (4-ounce) chopped green chilies

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons cumin

2 cans Bush’s great Northern beans (or Navy)

1 can (14.5-ounce) chicken broth

1½ cups finely chopped cooked chicken breast

Shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Salsa of your choice

Sour cream

In a large skillet, cook onion in oil for 4 minutes or until transparent. Add chilies, flour and cumin; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add beans and chicken broth; bring to a boil. Reduce Heat and simmer for 10 minutes or until thickened. Add chicken; cook until hot. Garnish with cheese, sour cream and salsa.

I cook the onions as directed in the recipe and then add the onion flour mixture to everything in a Crock-Pot and keep it on low (from lunchtime til dinnertime -- it’s perfect).

Lasagna

1 (15-ounce) container ricotta cheese

1 (8-ounce) container onion-and-chive flavored cream cheese, softened

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

½ teaspoon garlic salt

½ teaspoon seasoned pepper

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

1 (3-ounce) package shredded Parmesan cheese, divided

2 (26-ounce) jars tomato basil pasta sauce

1 (16-ounce) package egg roll wrappers

60 to 64 frozen cooked Italian-style meatballs

Stir together first 6 ingredients until blended. Stir in 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese and 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese; set aside.

Spread 1 cup pasta sauce in bottom of a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish.

Cut egg roll wrappers in half lengthwise; arrange 10 halves over pasta sauce. (Wrappers will overlap.) Top with meatballs. Spoon 3 cups pasta sauce over meatballs; sprinkle with 3/4 cup mozzarella cheese. Arrange 10 wrappers evenly over mozzarella. Spread ricotta cheese mixture over wrappers; top with remaining wrappers and pasta sauce.

Bake at 350° for 50 minutes. Top with remaining 3/4 cup mozzarella cheese and remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Bake 10 more minutes. Let stand 15 minutes.

Bacon Spaghetti

5 slices bacon

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 (14.5-ounce) can stewed tomatoes

8 ounces spaghetti

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon dried oregano

1½ teaspoons dried parsley

salt and pepper to taste

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Remove from pan, break into 1/2-inch pieces, and set aside. Drain bacon grease and return pan to heat. Sauté onions over medium heat until tender. Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute more. Stir in bacon and tomatoes. Cover, reduce heat and simmer 15 to 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

Stir basil, oregano and parsley into tomato sauce. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cook 5 minutes more. Toss with hot pasta. Top with grated Parmesan cheese when serving.