Preparing several meals at one time saves so much worry during the week.
If I have a busy week planned, it's so easy just to reheat a meal. This week I made chili and a roast. It was easy, plus I had everything here at home.
Having homemade chili, the family can eat it so many ways -- chili dogs, serve it over a baked potato or as a soup with all the fixings. The roast was made with potatoes (I didn't have any carrots) that alone, is a meal for our family. You can always serve a green vegetable with it. I love cabbage with roast too.
I thought I'd share some easy meals that can be made and reheated as needed. You can make a salad in advance too and serve it with the dish.
I hope y’all have a wonderful week!
White Chicken Chili
1 tablespoon Olive Oil
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1 can (4-ounce) chopped green chilies
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons cumin
2 cans Bush’s great Northern beans (or Navy)
1 can (14.5-ounce) chicken broth
1½ cups finely chopped cooked chicken breast
Shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Salsa of your choice
Sour cream
In a large skillet, cook onion in oil for 4 minutes or until transparent. Add chilies, flour and cumin; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add beans and chicken broth; bring to a boil. Reduce Heat and simmer for 10 minutes or until thickened. Add chicken; cook until hot. Garnish with cheese, sour cream and salsa.
I cook the onions as directed in the recipe and then add the onion flour mixture to everything in a Crock-Pot and keep it on low (from lunchtime til dinnertime -- it’s perfect).
Lasagna
1 (15-ounce) container ricotta cheese
1 (8-ounce) container onion-and-chive flavored cream cheese, softened
¼ cup chopped fresh basil
½ teaspoon garlic salt
½ teaspoon seasoned pepper
1 large egg, lightly beaten
2 cups (8 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
1 (3-ounce) package shredded Parmesan cheese, divided
2 (26-ounce) jars tomato basil pasta sauce
1 (16-ounce) package egg roll wrappers
60 to 64 frozen cooked Italian-style meatballs
Stir together first 6 ingredients until blended. Stir in 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese and 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese; set aside.
Spread 1 cup pasta sauce in bottom of a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish.
Cut egg roll wrappers in half lengthwise; arrange 10 halves over pasta sauce. (Wrappers will overlap.) Top with meatballs. Spoon 3 cups pasta sauce over meatballs; sprinkle with 3/4 cup mozzarella cheese. Arrange 10 wrappers evenly over mozzarella. Spread ricotta cheese mixture over wrappers; top with remaining wrappers and pasta sauce.
Bake at 350° for 50 minutes. Top with remaining 3/4 cup mozzarella cheese and remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Bake 10 more minutes. Let stand 15 minutes.
Bacon Spaghetti
5 slices bacon
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 (14.5-ounce) can stewed tomatoes
8 ounces spaghetti
½ teaspoon dried basil
½ teaspoon dried oregano
1½ teaspoons dried parsley
salt and pepper to taste
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Remove from pan, break into 1/2-inch pieces, and set aside. Drain bacon grease and return pan to heat. Sauté onions over medium heat until tender. Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute more. Stir in bacon and tomatoes. Cover, reduce heat and simmer 15 to 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.
Stir basil, oregano and parsley into tomato sauce. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cook 5 minutes more. Toss with hot pasta. Top with grated Parmesan cheese when serving.