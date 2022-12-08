I picked up my nephew, Dean, from school Thursday to spend the long weekend with me. We were talking about Christmas and the plans we made. You see, our family spends Dec. 23-25 in Carrollton. My sister Amanda's birthday is the 23rd, and we always spend the evening with her celebrating. Then on Christmas Eve, our family and Keith's parents, Boyd and Ann Ferguson, enjoy visiting and enjoying some homemade goodies. We always have a wonderful time. Dean and I are looking forward to this year's gathering.

I remember my parents always having a rather large gathering at their home on Christmas Eve. Friends and family would stop by for drinks and a snack. There would be a big variety of homemade goodies. It was always such a treat. I cherish those memories.

I thought I'd share with you some delicious recipes for sweet treats. These are all something you can make and serve on Christmas or for a party or gathering. I hope y’all enjoy them as much as my family has.

Have a wonderful week.

Cherry Coconut Magic Bars

FOR THE CRUST

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

2/3 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup butter, melted

FOR THE FILLING

4 cups unsweetened finely shredded coconut

2 cans (14 ounces each) sweetened condensed milk

2 jars (10 ounces each) maraschino cherries, drained and chopped

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon almond extract

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking pan and set aside.

In a small bowl, mix together the flour, graham cracker crumbs, brown sugar, baking powder, and salt. Stir in the melted butter.

Press the crumb mixture into the bottom of the prepared baking pan.

In a separate bowl, combine all the filling ingredients until well combined. Pour the mixture over the crust in the baking pan.

Bake for 35-40 minutes or until the edges are lightly browned.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool on a wire rack for one hour.

Cover and refrigerate the pan for at least four hours before cutting them into bars.

Almond Joy Cookies

1 14-ounce bag sweetened coconut flakes

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

2/3 cup chopped lightly salted almonds

1 (14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. In a large bowl combine coconut, chocolate chips, almonds, and sweetened condensed milk.

Stir until combined.

Scoop out dough with a cookie scoop onto prepared baking sheet.

Moisten the tips of your fingers with water and shape into discs. Pat the tops flat.

Bake cookies for 12 to 14 minutes or until tips of coconut are just starting to turn golden brown.

Let cool on baking sheet.

Store cookies in an airtight container.

Honey Bun Cheesecake

Crumb Crust

2 cups crushed Nilla wafers

5 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix ingredients well and press into bottom and 1 inch up sides of pan (I use a spring form pan for just about everything I bake, but definitely cheesecakes). Bake for 5 minutes then sit to the side.

Cheesecake Filling

24 ounces cream cheese, softened (the softer the cream cheese the smoother the batter so I will sometimes put mine in the microwave on defrost for a few minutes)

4 large eggs

3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup light brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Beat cream cheese on low-medium speed until fluffy. Add one egg at a time mixing until incorporated in between each. Mix in regular sugar and vanilla. Beat batter until all ingredients are mixed well together, scraping the sides of the bowl frequently. Pour batter on top of crumb crust. In a separate bowl mix together the light brown sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle this mixture on top of cheesecake batter and swirl with a fork until sugar is mixed with batter. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour. Turn oven off and left cheesecake sit in oven for another 30 minutes. Once cheesecake is out of the oven run a knife around the edge (in between cake and pan).

Glaze Topping

2 cups confectioners' sugar

1/3 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

Mix ingredients together and pour onto cheesecake as soon as it comes out of the oven. Chill loosely covered cheesecake for at least 6 hours.

Christmas Crunch

Ingredients

1 sleeve saltine cracker about 35-40 crackers

1 cup unsalted butter 2 sticks

1 cup brown sugar

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

sprinkles

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Line a 10-by-15-inch pan with aluminum foil and lightly grease.

Place the saltine crackers on the cookie sheet to cover the entire pan in a layer of crackers.

Melt together the butter and sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat.

Once the butter is melted, bring to a boil for 3 minutes while stirring constantly.

Carefully pour the mixture over the crackers. Spread it overtop so that all of the crackers are covered.

Bake in the oven for 5 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool for 5 minutes.

Add the chocolate to a medium heatproof bowl. Microwave on medium power for 1-minute bursts, stirring between each. When the chocolate is almost melted, stir until smooth.

Spoon the chocolate over the crackers and spread it smooth to completely cover the pan. Decorate with sprinkles.

Let the toffee harden until the chocolate is set. Either at room temperature or in the fridge.

Once completely hardened, remove from the pan peel the aluminum foil off. Break it into pieces.

Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to five days, or in the fridge for 10 days.