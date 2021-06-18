Former Kosciusko Police Chief R.J. Adams has been named the department’s new interim chief following the resignation of Chris Wray.

Adams will begin working as interim chief tomorrow, Friday, June 10.

The city aldermen held a special-called meeting at 1 p.m. this afternoon, which included an hour-long executive session to discuss candidates for an interim chief.

Following the executive session, the board unanimously voted for the former chief to take the helm.

Adams joined the Kosciusko Police Department in 1997 and was appointed chief in 2002. He served as police chief for 13 years until his retirement in 2015.