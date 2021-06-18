The Kosciusko USA Summer Softball League, for young ladies ages five and up, presented young softball players with awards on Monday night, June 2.
Award winners are as follows:
5-6 age division:
Attala County Bank - Annaleigh Bingham (1st Place)
Sip Beverages - Charlotte Cayson
Crosby & Son - Lilliana Taylor
Attala Oil - Ava Coleman
7-8 age division:
M&T Auto - Mavery Williams (1st Place)
Franks Chevrolet - Addilyn Gray
Sinshine Children’s Clinic - Cadence Jackson
State Farm - Latisha Hill
9-10 age division:
Holt’s Body Shop - Braylee Kate Grubbs (1st Place)
State Farm - Mercadies Moore
Central Building and Barns - Avaclaire Hansford
Ivey’s - Paizlee Lowry
MHRC - Jules Black
11 and up age division:
Premier Medical Group - Marissa Brewer (1st Place)
Lions Club - Timaudri Harper
Crowson’s Auto World - Lexi Ingold
Walmart - Harlee Chunn