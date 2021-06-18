The Kosciusko USA Summer Softball League, for young ladies ages five and up, presented young softball players with awards on Monday night, June 2.

Award winners are as follows:

5-6 age division:

Attala County Bank - Annaleigh Bingham (1st Place)

Sip Beverages - Charlotte Cayson

Crosby & Son - Lilliana Taylor

Attala Oil - Ava Coleman

7-8 age division:

M&T Auto - Mavery Williams (1st Place)

Franks Chevrolet - Addilyn Gray

Sinshine Children’s Clinic - Cadence Jackson

State Farm - Latisha Hill

9-10 age division:

Holt’s Body Shop - Braylee Kate Grubbs (1st Place)

State Farm - Mercadies Moore

Central Building and Barns - Avaclaire Hansford

Ivey’s - Paizlee Lowry

MHRC - Jules Black

11 and up age division:

Premier Medical Group - Marissa Brewer (1st Place)

Lions Club - Timaudri Harper

Crowson’s Auto World - Lexi Ingold

Walmart - Harlee Chunn