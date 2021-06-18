Four McAdams High School seniors were among nine teams that competed at the state Mississippi Economic Challenge, a quiz bowl type competition conducted by the Mississippi Council on Economic Education.

Jada Bayne, Demeria Moore, Dajuan Harvey, and Javarius Baldwin qualified for the competition as the winner of Region 4. The competition was held last week at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.

“I'm surprised and thrilled that we made it that far,” said team coach Kenneth Nelson, who teaches economics at McAdams.

The competition tests knowledge of economic concepts, including fiscal policy, supply and demand, inflation, and employment.

“It was a really good experience because it allowed us to interact with other schools,” said Moore, who served as the team's captain. “I like how you can apply it (economics) to the real world. You can use it wherever you go in the future.”

For Moore, the future includes Hinds Community College, where she plans to study computer science and secondary education with a goal of teaching advanced subjects.

According to its website, “The mission of the Mississippi Council on Economic Education is to increase economic and financial literacy in Mississippi by providing resources and training to K-12 educators, empowering students to create a more prosperous future for themselves and Mississippi.”

Hancock won the state competition.