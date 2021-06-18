To the victors go the spoils. And there were plenty spoils for Kosciusko's softball team after repeating as 4A state champions.
Most Valuable Player — Anna Grace Whitehead
Offensive MVP—Mary Kimble Price
Defensive MVP — Katy Morgan Rutherford
Mudita Award — Lizzie Kate Jones
Lady Whippet Award — Anna Grace Mancell, Meredith Dean
Heart of a Whippet— Maicee Coleman
A+ Lady Whippet— Anna Grace Mancell
Dirt Dawg — Makynlee Dickerson
Region 4-4A MVP— Anna Grace Whitehead
Region 4-4A Offensive MVP— Mary Kimble Price
Region 4-4A First Team All Division— Makynlee Dickerson, Mary Kimble Price, Campbell Blaine, Gracie Williams, Anna Grace Whitehead
Region 4-4A Second Team All Division— Lizzie Kate Jones, Maicee Coleman, Alexandra West, Katy Morgan Rutherford
Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen— Campbell Blaine, Gracie Williams
Mississippi Association of Coaches 4A/5A/6A All Star Game— Campbell Blaine, Gracie Williams
2021 50-Hit Club— Mary Kimble Price, Campbell Blaine
4A State Tournament MVP— Campbell Blaine
4A All-State Tournament Team— Makynlee Dickerson, Mary Kimble Price, Anna Grace Whitehead, Campbell Blaine
Coaches Award— Alexandra West