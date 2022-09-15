After Winston Academy lost 20-17 to Class 6A Jackson Academy in overtime last week, not many people gave the Central Holmes Trojans a chance against the Patriots.

But nobody told the Trojans they didn’t have a chance.

Winston needed three second-half scores to pull away and take a 28-7 win over Central Holmes on Friday night.

Central Holmes falls to 0-4 with the loss and will travel to Delta Streets on Friday night.

Coach Mitch Womack said he left the game with mixed feelings. On one hand, he loved the effort from his team against a much larger squad. But on the other hand, he saw his team squander a chance to pull off a major upset.

“We played a lot better and our kids played hard,” Womack said. “We misfired win some key areas at key time. We had some bad snaps, some missed assignment and missed block but overall the effort was there and I was pleased with that. That’s our fourth game in a row versus Class 4A school and we came out of hit healthy and now our season starts for us. Even though it was a loss, the kids ended the four-game thing on a positive note as far as effort and I was pleased with that. If we will play that hard from here on out, we will be fine.”

The Trojans played a tough first half but were plagued with two fumbles. The first gave Winston the ball on the Central Holmes 18. Four plays later, the Patriots scored on a 5-yard run with 6:47 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 Winston lead. That score lasted until halftime.

“We went into the half down 7-0 and had a chance to be tied or even up at halftime,” Womack said. “We felt like we left some points out on the field. We had the opportunity to go down and score a couple of times and just made too many mistakes. But our kids played hard and if we execute just 40 percent better, we have a chance to win. If we can knock out the miscues and penalties, we can win. The effort was there, the execution was down in certain areas though.”

The Trojans got the ball to start the half and got a 55-yard kickoff return from John Ward to the Winston 35. Four plays later, Ward hit Lamarion Buchanan on a 25-yard touchdown pass. Dan Lindsey kicked the PAT to tie the game at 7-7.

Winston then responded with a nine-play, 58-yard drive and scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. The try for two was good and Winston led 15-7.

The Patriots added two fourth-quarter scores for the final margin.

The Trojans had 135 yards rushing and 72 passing for 207 total yards of offense. Buchanan had 100 yards rushing on 15 carries and three catches for 36 yards. Ward was 5-of-8 passing for 72. Ashton Tate also had two catches for 36 yards while Ware had seven carries for 25 yards.

On defense, John Riley had 12 tackles while John Ward had 11 carries. Mason Wiesel and Tate each had 10 tackles apiece. Eli Carr and Logan Engle each had six tackles apiece while Mike Jones had five stops and Josh Robinson and Aiden Adcock had four tackles apiece.

This week’s game

The Trojans will finally get out of the Class 4A gauntlet and play another Class 3A School.

Delta Streets is also 0-4 on the season with losses to Clinton Christian (43-0), Washington (40-6), Indianola (36-0) and Sylva Bay (28-14).

“We finally get to play a team in our class that’s our size,” Womack said. “They have a great group of athletes who will be fast and physical. They have changed up their scheme on offense and are running more of a double wing. We are just excited to get away from those Class 4A teams and plays some 3A football for a change. We just have to come out and take care of business and clean up some things on our part. We have gotten away from some of our rules up front and doing what we were coached to do. We have to take care of that before we can worry about anybody else.”