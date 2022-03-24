Kosciusko won two Region 4-4A baseball games and suffered a walk off loss last week. The Whippets defeated Louisville 12-0 and 12-2 before losing to Neshoba Central 8-7.

Kosciusko pitchers allowed one hit in each of the Louisville games. The 12-0 game lasted four innings and the 12-2 game five innings.

Parker Ryals pitched three innings in the first game, allowing one hit with seven strikeouts. Will Carter had a one-two-three fourth with one strikeout.

Will Carter makes a hard slide safely into third base.



Kevin Brunt / The Star-Herald

Connor Wallace and Kaylan Powell had big games at the plate. Wallace had a two-run homer, a triple, and a walk, drove in three runs, and scored twice. Powell doubled twice and tripled, with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Ethan Wood, Anthony Medine and Landon Wallace combined on a one hitter in the second Louisville game with seven strikeouts. Wood struggled with his control, with five walks, two hit batters and two wild pitches in four innings.

Landon Wallace bangs out a hit for the Kosciusko Whippets.



Kevin Brunt / The Star-Herald

Connor Wallace and Powell continued their torrid hitting. Wallace had a double, a triple, two RBIs, and a run scored, Powell a single, a double, drove a run and scored once. Ryals went two for two with one RBI and two runs scored.

The twin victories improved the Whippets' 4-4A record to 6-0, tied with West Lauderdale for first place.

The Neshoba Central game was a see-saw affair. After Neshoba scored three runs in the first, Kosciusko went ahead with six in the second on eight hits, including doubles by Carter and Connor Wallace.

Neshoba chipped away with single runs in third and fourth. Kosciusko made it 7-5 with a run in the top of the fifth when Powell singled, moved to second on a walk to Landon Wallace and scored on a single by Connor Wallace. But Neshoba tied it with two in the bottom of the fifth.

Neshoba pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out single by Demarkez West, scoring Reid Hall, who had doubled.

Jacob Nunn, the third Kosciusko pitcher, gave up the winning run to take the loss.

Kosciusko had a region game at Northeast Lauderdale Tuesday and will be home to the Trojans Friday. The Whippets play West Lauderdale twice next week, on the road Tuesday and at home Friday.