Defending champion Kosciusko advanced to the 4A softball North State final with a sweep of Pontotoc 3-2 and 4-2. The Lady Whippets will play West Lauderdale or Houston, beginning Friday.

Junior Campbell Blaine with her second stolen base of the game.



Kevin Brunt / The Star-Herald

Anna Grace Whitehead pitched both games, allowing 12 hits and two walks, with 11 strikeouts, in 14 innings. She also had the big hit in the 3-2 game, a two-run homer in the fifth following a single by Mary Kimble Price that broke a 1-1 tie.

Freshman third baseman Mary Kimble Price with the stop and put out for Kosciusko.



Kevin Brunt / The Star-Herald

In the 4-2 game. Kosciusko scored twice in the third for a 2-1 lead on a double by Alexandra West, a single by Makynlee Dickerson and an RBI grounder by Price.

Makynlee Dickerson with the stop and throw to first for Kosciusko.



Kevin Brunt / The Star-Herald

After Pontotoc tied the game in the top of the fourth on a leadoff home run by Sadie Stegall, the Whippets scored two runs in the bottom of the inning on a walk to Campbell Blaine, a single by Gracie Williams, and two ground outs.

Senior Gracie Williams sliding into home plate to score for the Lady Whippets.



Kevin Brunt / The Star-Herald

Whitehead protected the lead with one-hit ball over the final three innings.