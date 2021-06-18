Defending champion Kosciusko advanced to the 4A softball North State final with a sweep of Pontotoc 3-2 and 4-2. The Lady Whippets will play West Lauderdale or Houston, beginning Friday.
Anna Grace Whitehead pitched both games, allowing 12 hits and two walks, with 11 strikeouts, in 14 innings. She also had the big hit in the 3-2 game, a two-run homer in the fifth following a single by Mary Kimble Price that broke a 1-1 tie.
In the 4-2 game. Kosciusko scored twice in the third for a 2-1 lead on a double by Alexandra West, a single by Makynlee Dickerson and an RBI grounder by Price.
After Pontotoc tied the game in the top of the fourth on a leadoff home run by Sadie Stegall, the Whippets scored two runs in the bottom of the inning on a walk to Campbell Blaine, a single by Gracie Williams, and two ground outs.
Whitehead protected the lead with one-hit ball over the final three innings.