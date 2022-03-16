The Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence in Education (KFEE) is making big plans to reward a year’s worth of milestones with its annual gala.

“A Magical Gala Evening” will be held on May 5 (Cinco de Mayo), at the Guitar Academy on the square in downtown Kosciusko. The gala will be an opportunity for the community and members of the KFEE to celebrate, and enjoy entertainment by Joe M. Turner, a multi-talented singer and magician.

“I am so excited for Joe Tuner to be our special guest,” KFEE Executive Director Ginger Daniels said. “This will be my first year attending the annual gala.”

Daniels, who started working with the KFEE in 2019, said the gala is an event the community can look forward to and can dress up in their favorite cocktail dresses and suits and fellowship a years’ worth of hard work.

Daniels and the KFEE members have worked hard to put together “A Magical Gala Evening” as well as the “One Enchanted Evening,” a fundraising event on May 6 that will include Joe M. Tuner as the headlining performer.

During COVID-19 the members of KFEE were unable to meet in person, but now the KFEE is in full gear as they prepare for “A Magical Gala Evening” and “One Enchanted Evening.”

“This will be an opportunity for the community to see the renovation at the Skipworth Center for Performing Arts,” Dr. Tim Alford said. “All proceeds will go into the renovations.”

Renovations for the Skipworth Performing Center began in January 2019. The $20 ticket purchase will be an entry pass into the Skipworth Center for Performing Arts, which most of the community has not seen yet due to the renovations.

Dr. Tim Alford and the members of the KFEE are thrilled to see the community so willing to donate to the performing arts center.

“A lot of people in the community have donated chairs in honor or in memory of family, teachers and spouses,” said Alford . “There is a lot of history in the Skipworth Center.”

Not only will the gala and fundraiser be a way of thanking the community for all its hard work and dedication to renovating the Skipworth Center, but there will be exciting news regarding what is to come with the KFEE planning.

“We will be announcing some of the plans we have for the future of the KFEE,” said Dr. Tim Alford.

The night of the gala there will be special recognition for the educators in the community. Tickets for the gala are $50 for individual purchase and $100 for couples. For more information on gala and fundraising tickets, email kfeedirector@gmail.com or visit the website at kfeems.org for updates on ticket sales.