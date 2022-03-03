Patricia Proctor honored late husband Billy Proctor by donating an honored chair to the Skipworth Performing Arts Center.

Billy Proctor was born in the Berea Community in Attala County. He was one of five children to Louis C. and Ruth Proctor. Billy and Patricia Proctor were both graduates of Kosciusko High School.

“I was in the 10th grade walking around the square with my friend and she pointed out Bobby,” Patricia Proctor said. “I knew I was going to marry him then.”

Proctor can remember Bobby’s backdrop vehicle the first time she laid eyes on him, as he drove circles around downtown Kosciusko.

Billy and Patricia Proctor married on Christmas day in 1957. They have three children — Kathie Sills, Beth Nelson, and Cam Proctor. Billy’s legacy lives on through his three children, 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Billy was a member of Kosciusko’s First Baptist Church where he served on the television production committee from its origination in 1992. He also did audio and visual work for many years.

“He loved doing that,” Patricia Proctor said.

The television production committee, the church, and his community were some of the things Billy Proctor was very passionate about.

For years, Proctor worked on, directed, and filmed “Eye of Kosciusko,” a movie made for the Chamber of Commerce.

He also received the Golden Shovel Award for his service in the community from the Chamber.

He was Plant Manager for the Lawrin Lamp Company for 33 years, and later worked for the Attala County Housing Authority for 10 years as Executive Director. Proctor also served on the Board of Trustees for the Kosciusko School District where he served as president.

“He enjoyed being a part of that and got to give all his children their diplomas,” Patricia Proctor said. “They all graduated from Kosciusko High School, like me and Billy did.”

During Bobby’s lifetime, he was director of the Kosciusko Attala Historical Society and for the city served on Kosciusko Historic Preservation Commission. He was a member of the Rotary Club and was president in the years of 2001-2002, as well as being in civic organizations like the Jaycees as President of Kosciusko Chapter and National Director for Mississippi. Proctor received many awards for his service to the community.

Before his passing in 2021 Proctor was excited for the new renovations at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center and had already spoke with Dr. Tim Alford about donating a chair to the Skipworth Center.

Proctor and his wife spent a lot of time at the Skipworth Center watching plays and listening to live music and the Big Red Band.

All the Proctor children were musically inclined, and that is something Patricia Proctor said they got from her. Billy and Patricia would go to the Skipworth Center to watch their children perform, who were members of the Big Red band and part of the choir.

Since Billy Proctor did not get to donate a chair before his passing, his wife donated one in his memory for being a wonderful husband, father, and for serving the Lord and his community.