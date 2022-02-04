Anne White Foster, a native of Kosciusko and former member of the Big Red Band, donated two honored chairs in memory of her parents to the Skipworth Performing Arts Center.

“I would like for this gift to be in honor of both my parents, Johnnie and Margaret White,” said Foster.

Both of Fosters parents devoted their lives to the public school system. Johnnie White served as the Attala County Superintendent for many decades. Before becoming the Attala County Superintendent, White was a coach and teacher.

“He loved Attala County and being a superintendent,” Foster said.

Margaret White started her teaching career at Attala County School in Sallis and transferred to Kosciusko High School where she taught history and English to juniors and seniors for many years until her retirement.

The White family considered the Skipworth Performing Arts Center a place where the community of Kosciusko went to be creative and enjoy the arts.

Margaret Foster not only taught in the Kosciusko School District, but also helped the school in extracurricular activities.

“My mother put on plays with the school, some which were held in the Skipworth Performing Arts Center,” said Foster.

Foster, who now resides in Richardson, Texas has fond memories surrounding the art center.

“I remember being in sixth grade and Mississippi College brought a production team in from Oklahoma this impacted my life forever,” said Foster. “This was the first time I ever saw a live musical production.”

As a member of the Big Red Band, Foster remembers playing on stage for the community. Playing on the stage and being a part of the Big Red Band was an honor for Foster.

In 1967, Foster’s last year of high school, the director of the Big Red Band, John McCauley, asked if she would switch out instruments from the flute to the oboe.

“I accepted the challenge,” Foster said.

Foster quickly learned how to play the oboe but made the comment that the Big Red Band of ’67 would collectively hold their breath when it was time for her solos.

The Skipworth Performing Arts Center was and is a sort of refugee for the young musician. Not only was Foster able to express herself through music, but she also made lasting friendships.

Both of Fosters parents supported the Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence (KFEE) and were grateful to see the foundation supporting the school system, and now Foster is giving back to her community and the building that inspired her by donating two honored chairs.

“The chairs honor my parents who gave so much of their lives in school and in the community, and who taught me how important schools are,” Foster said.

Foster loves the Kosciusko community and knows the renovations will mean a lot to older and future generations.

“I’m so thrilled that the renovation is taking place,” said Foster. “The renovations will not only impact the schools and the kids, but the whole community because of the pride that it will instill and because of the art that it will bring in Kosciusko.”