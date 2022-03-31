Can you believe we are just passed the spring break and in our last weeks of school? Where does time go? It seems to me it was just Christmas and now we are almost to Easter.

We just got back from the gulf coast and now I need a “spring break”. I had forgotten how stressful it could be traveling with a fourteen-month-old. She hates her car seat, so as soon as she is buckled in it’s “out, out, out.” And if you — after listening to her yell and shout as long as you can — get her out, then she is all over the car so that is not doable. We did corral her long enough for the 3 ½ hour trip and she had such a good time wolfing down her first handful of white sand.

For some reason, difficulty follows my daughter’s family every time they go to our beach house. This time, we forgot our door key and Sam’s truck lost a lug nut. Then, he picked up a nail on the beach front, had a flat in one of his big tires, and had to be towed back to the house. Pam’s back car seat broke and wouldn’t move up or back, so we rented a car to get us home because everybody, even little short me, could not fit on the second row of seats.

On one of their trips to see the Saints play football, they had rented a van and halfway home it began to smoke and catch fire. They had to spend several hours sitting on the road waiting for help. They found out after they begged, borrowed, and hitch-hiked home that the parking brake was stuck and caused it to heat. I believe the time that really sticks in my mind was the time I was with them, and we were coming back from Memphis when the car just died in the road. As she pulled over, she said I think we are out of gas. Yes, we were. We called a gas station nearby, as we were thankfully close to a town, and they brought us a can of gas to get us to their pumps. I realize lots of people traveling have trouble with their vehicles, but it seems that they are truly “blessed”.

We had a flat on the interstate one day and my husband has “OnStar.” He just made a phone call and someone was there within thirty minutes to fix our tire, and we were on our way.

I have suggested and hopefully have convinced her to take out the insurance that takes care of her “trip catastrophes”.

I made this peach/cake/cobbler last night and it was so moist and good.

1 extra-large can of sliced canned peaches, 1 box of yellow cake mix, 1 ½ sticks of butter.

Pour the peaches into the bottom of a 13 x 9 dish and sprinkle box of cake mix on top. Slice 1 ½ sticks of butter into thin slices and completely cover top. Bake at 375 for about 40 minutes.