﻿I am a southern woman from the Deep South, raised by a southern woman who was raised by a southern woman whose religion was that of a Baptist/Charismatic. She spoke in tongues and when she was aggravated —never mad— only my grandaddy knew. I, as a southern Belle, was taught to be slow to anger and slow to show emotions.

We as southern women are held to the utmost sense of manners. Always ready with a "sir" or "ma’am". Hospitality is our trademark — always ready to cook a southern meal for those in need, friends, or family. We make a delicious "funeral casserole" and probably have several stored in the freezer. We never go out in public without our hair coifed, makeup skillfully applied, and our dress appropriate for where we are going. We sit in front of a makeup mirror at least twenty minutes a day deciding if we look better in daylight, evening light, or office light. And we never chew gum in public.

One thing that was passed on to me as a southern woman was how to recycle. Cereal bags can be used like wax paper and berry boxes can be used to plant spring bulbs. We can dust with a dryer sheet. Wine corks sliced thinly can be used to close cabinet doors softly, egg cartons can hold lots of Christmas ornaments, and the things we can do with plastic food containers cannot be imagined. And I love to drink out of jelly jars.

My brother tells a story about he and my daddy going fishing. Daddy always picked the catalpa worms from a tree in our yard to use as fish bait. He would always store them in the freezer in one of the many recycled plastic containers my mother kept. As he opened the cool whip container to bait his hook, it was filled with not worms but poke sallet. He spoke a few words in his "tongue” and went home and changed out the container. You just never know what those little plastic boxes hold.

Like I say, I try not to get anything but righteously mad, but I have had a hissy fit and jumped up and down a few times and told my husband he was being mean to me. That's not mad but riled. I've also had a duck fit. I have been fit to be tied, and I have flown off the handle a time or two. Of course, I have had a few people annoy me and I have truly "blessed their hearts."

My tea is always sweet, my chicken fried, biscuits always homemade and with gravy and my pecan pie is a staple.

Here's an easy dish for the cold weather that's lingering.

1 pound of ground chuck, 2 boxes macaroni and cheese, 1 can of Rotel, 1 package of Taco seasoning mix. Prepare the macaroni and cheese in a separate pan, brown the ground chuck and drain. Add the taco seasoning mix to the ground chuck and mix well. Add a can of Rotel and simmer. Once done, add the cooked macaroni and cheese into the meat and stir well.