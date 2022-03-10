﻿I was always told the older generation would get perks that would offset any woes that older age brought on. There were discounts for fast food, new hobbies, lots of relaxation, all that wisdom I would have acquired, grandchildren, not worrying about having an hourglass figure, and so many more things I have looked forward to.

Well, here’s the truth you blessed Seniors. My husband won’t eat fast food, I still have to cook. Relaxation, according to Mr. Webster is an emotional state of a living being with low tension an absence from anxiety. Now let’s talk about the grandchildren…. I always get anxiety thinking about them on the road in all those big vehicles and we have a one-year-old little girl, relaxation? How about all that wisdom I have procured? I got lost on a back road the other day coming into Sallis. I still need all my fingers to add and subtract. And we are NOT even going to the hourglass figure…No Mam!

But I believe the worse thing to happen to me lately is the loss of my hearing. I have worn hearing aids for the past fifteen to twenty years as I have profound hearing loss. I have had a sinus infection this past week and my right ear, my good ear, has been stopped up and no sound gets to my “hearer”. My husband gets so aggravated with me when I say what that he has started to use sign language. I don’t know who he learned this from, certainly not Helen Keller. He was trying to tell me to check his sugar count this morning and with all the pointing and posturing I was handing him coffee, a plate, finally a sugar bowl.

I am hoping after this infection is over, I can once again hear him as he guides me through my old age.

Strawberries are going to be plentiful in the next few weeks and here’s one of my favorites.

Strawberry Shortcake Fluff Salad

1 Angel Food Cake

1 box instant strawberry pudding

1 cup of milk

8 oz. whipped topping

1 ½ cups miniature marshmallows

2 pints of fresh sliced and chopped strawberries.

Cut the cake into bite sized chunks. In a large bowl, whisk together pudding mix and milk. Gently fold in whipped topping. Add marshmallows, cake and strawberries and stir. Chill until ready to serve.