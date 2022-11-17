﻿When I was 12 years old, I accepted Jesus as my personal Lord and Savior. This is a day that I will never forget. I remember vividly the preacher of my home church putting his arm around my shoulders and leaned over to talk to me about this important decision.

As he talked and I listened my life seem to change in an instant and I felt good at the new person I became at that time. Before the preacher was finished speaking with me, I told him to hold on, I needed to go tell my brother about this.

Little did I know at the time that my first witness as a Christian was my brother. My older siblings had already accepted Christ as their Lord and Savior but when I did, I became concerned about my younger brother. I firmly believe that your family should be first to understand your conversion experience with hope that they have responded also or would be willing to accept Christ into their lives also. There are so many instances that we neglect telling our family our good news in fear that they will not believe us.

In today’s world we have many people who are unwilling to speak to their family and friends about Jesus because of fear. Who knows us the best? Who knows our past, our actions, and our speech better than those around us? Therefore, most Christians would rather talk to a total stranger about the saving grace of Jesus than talking to the ones they know best. None of us want to be ridiculed for what we are saying or doing and then be compared for what we have done and said in the past. Fear is our worst enemy in speaking to a loved one about Christ.

We are told in Romans 1:16; “For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes, to the Jew first and also to the Greek.”

Many of us realize that we are not great students in the Word of God and feel inadequate to tell others about Jesus. All of us that have experienced His saving grace should tell about our experience and what it has done for us and how we feel today compared to where we were in the past. Knowing the scriptures will come in time as we study God’s Word.

Even as a 12-year-old boy I remember the change I experienced. I am not saying my life was a total mess because it wasn’t. I am saying that receiving Jesus as my Lord and Savior made such an impact on my life that I felt led to share it first with my brother and then to others.

Years later the pastor that talked to me when I was 12 was visiting my home church on a day that I visited as well. It had been nearly 50 years since I had seen him, but he remembered my brother and I vividly. He told me he used us as examples in his sermons for many years about one brother telling his brother about Jesus.

My brother and I made our public profession of faith on Easter Sunday in 1958. This is a day I will always remember and having the opportunity of visiting with my brother recently, he remembers it also.

Prayer: Thank you Jesus for family and the love you have given us to give each other. I pray that all of my family know you personally. Amen.