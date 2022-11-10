﻿What is gentleness and what does it mean to you? According to Webster’s New World College Dictionary it means belonging to upper classes or polite society; like or suitable to polite society; refined, courteous, etc. Gentleness is kindness. Mark Twain once said, “Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.”

Kindness speaks and demonstrates clearer than our words and deeds ever will. It is often said and so true that if you do one unkind deed you will ruin or discredit your reputation in an instant.

I can remember many times during my career as a publisher of a newspaper having to deal with obstinate people. I have faced many situations where people have been upset with what we have printed about certain situations or about the people themselves. They would walk into my office mad as a hornet, with a frown on their face and demanding attitudes.

One thing I would not do was to avoid any of these people. I wanted my door to always be open to the public and hear what they had to say. Many times, their complaints were very legitimate, and we would talk and remedy the situation. One way I would hope to offset some of their anger was to welcome them into my office, offer them a handshake, and offer them a cup of coffee or a soft drink. I always kept a box filled with candy in my office and I would also offer them some of it.

I didn’t do this to try and get out of the situation, but I did try to soften their attitude into a more respectable and talkative manner. Most of the time it worked, but on occasions it didn’t. Some people are going to be hard nosed no matter how gentle, kind, or how much love you show to them. One thing I tried not to do was to be above them and resist their thinking.

Too many times in the world today and we see this every day on television with our elected politicians, they cut each other with their words and then try to be respectful about it. It is all showmanship with little or no remorse intended.

1 Corinthians 13:4 says, “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.” If only the world would accept this verse as their very own personal goal, the world would be in a much better condition for people getting along with each other. I have seen too many marriage separations, too many dismissed employees, or too many unsettled disagreements or arguments because of foolish pride, envy, and the lack of understanding.

Love and kindness go together. You cannot love without being kind. We need to remember that having gentleness is one of the fruits of the spirit. We can all exhibit gentleness when we allow the Holy Spirit to have His way in us. One would say that we are living a superficial Christian life when we display harshness in our life.

As I spoke about some of my experiences and dealing with unruly customers, I tried to display gentleness, kindness, and respect to any and everyone. Most of the time it softened their attitudes and we would talk out the problem which almost every time was insignificant.

What about you? Do you have Jesus in your life and display gentleness toward everyone you see or deal with?

﻿PRAYER

Thank you Jesus for the life you have allowed me to have. Thank you for being with me in every situation that I have and will encounter. Amen.

Suggested Readings

Sunday – Galatians 5:22-26

Monday – Isaiah 54:4-8

Tuesday – James 3:13-18

Wed. – Proverbs 15:1-2

Thurs. – 2 Timothy 2:23-26

Friday – Zechariah 9:9

Saturday – 1 Peter 3:13-17