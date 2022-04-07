Kosciusko softball had a good week leading into a big week.

The Lady Whippets won four games last week — 13-0 against Leake Central and 7-2 against Choctaw Central in Region 4-4A games followed by a doubleheader sweep of Senatobia 13-3 and 16-0.

There are three region games on the schedule this week, which began with a Choctaw Central rematch Monday. The Lady Whippets have home games with Northeast Lauderdale on Wednesday and West Lauderdale on Friday.

“It's a big district week,” said coach Tony Terry. We have to keep the momentum going.”

The pitching of Anna Grace Whitehead and Gracie Williams highlighted the four wins. Williams pitched a five-inning one-hitter with 11 strikeouts in the shutout of Leake Central and allowed six hits with seven strikeouts in the 13-3 win over Senatobia.

Whitehead gave up five hits and no earned runs with nine strikeouts against Choctaw Central and pitched hitless ball for four innings with 10 strikeouts in the 16-0 win over Senatobia.

“In all facets, we are playing better,” Terry said. “In the last three or four years, we have always been a better team after spring break, which is when you want to be.”

Against Leake Central, Campbell Blaine tripled, singled and scored three runs, Maicee Coleman had a single and double with two runs scored, Makynlee Dickerson doubled and scored twice, and Williams had two hits. Dickerson paced the offense against Choctaw Central with two doubles. Whitehead had a single and double, and Williams and Lizzie Kate Jones had two hits each.

Mary Kimble Price hit her sixth and seventh home runs of the season against Senatobia. Jones had a triple and four singles in the two games, Blaine a single and triple, and Meredith Dean a triple.

Terry noted that the Lady Whippets are getting better production at the bottom of the lineup from Anna Grace Mancell, Alexandra West, and Katy Morgan Rutherford.

Through games of March 31, Price led the team in batting (.542), on base average (.577) and home runs with five.

Kosciusko entered this week with a 17-3-1 record, including 4-0 to lead 4-4A.