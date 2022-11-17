The Central Holmes Lady Trojans continued to struggle as they dropped two more games last week.

The Lady Trojans fell 45-36 to Benton and then 42-39 to Manchester.

Central Holmes will return to play on Monday, Nov. 28 with both teams hosting Winston Academy. On Tuesday, they will play at Tri-County and then will host Canton Academy on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Benton girls 45, Central Holmes 36

The Lady Raiders pulled away in the fourth period to take a nine-point win.

Benton led 9-8 at the end of the first and outscored Central Holmes 15-12 in the second to lead 24-20 at the half. Central Holmes then outscored Benton 12-9 in the third to cut the lead to 34-32 going to the fourth. But Benton pulled away in the fourth by outscoring Central Holmes 12-4 in the fourth to take the win.

Allie McBride led Central Holmes with 11 points while Ella Hendry had seven points.

In the junior high game, Benton won 46-32. Benton led 21-20 at the half but pulled away by outscoring the Lady Trojans 11-4 in the third and 14-8 in the fourth. Zoey Jones led Central Holmes with 16 points while Allie McBride had eight points.

Manchester girls 42, Central Holmes 39

The Lady Trojans weren’t able to hold a late lead as the Lady Mavericks took a three-point win.

Manchester held a slim 10-9 lead at the end of the first before Central Holmes outscored the Lady Mavericks 14-9 in the second and led 23-19 at the half. Manchester took the third period 11-9 to cut the Central Holmes lead to 32-30 going to the fourth. Manchester finished off the fourth by outscoring Central Holmes 12-7 for the final margin.

Allie McBride led Central Holmes with 12 points while Ella Hendry had nine points.

In the junior high game, Central Holmes won 25-19. Central Holmes led 7-6 at the half but trailed 14-13 going to the fourth. Central Holmes then finished off the game by outscoring Manchester 12-5 to take the win. Zoey Jones led Central Holmes with 10 points while Hallie Fancher had six points.