The Winona Christian Lady Stars only got in one game last week and they made it count.

The Lady Stars had little trouble with district foe Central Holmes as they took a 16-0 win over the Lady Trojans on Tuesday.

Winona Christian improved to 13-5 on the season. The Lady Stars were scheduled to play rival Carroll on Monday. They are also scheduled to host St. Aloysius in a doubleheader on Saturday.

Winona Christian 16, Central Holmes 0

The Lady Stars didn’t give up a hit and cruised to a three-inning, run-rule win on Tuesday.

Winona scored three in the first, eight in the second and five in the third.

The Lady Stars had 12hits and took advantage of five errors and four walks.

Allie Leach was 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Lennie Wood was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs. Joeley Beckwith was 2-for-2 with two runs scored while Kaylah Varnes was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Teri Cain scored three runs while Miranda McDaniel singled, scored two runs and had three RBIs. Allie Rawles also had two RBIs as well.

Brantley Stanford started in the circle and pitched all three innings without giving up a hit or a walk. Only one base runner reached base on an error.