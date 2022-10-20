Matt Ward, a McCool resident of 23 years, was promoted to the rank of captain at the Kosciusko Police Department.

Ward has worked at KPD since 2015. His career in law enforcement began when, after serving in the Army, he wanted a career that would provide him with the same sense of honor, duty and comradery he had experienced as a soldier. He found what he was looking for within the ranks of KPD. He is also carrying on a family legacy of law enforcement.

“For generations my family has served our country and our communities. My grandfather, William P. Black, retired as a highway patrolman and his father before him, Noble Black, was the sheriff of Coahoma County here in Mississippi. So it was a natural fit for me to follow in their footsteps.”

Ward said that although he could list 100 reasons why he likes his job, the reason at the top of his list is having numerous opportunities to make a difference in people’s lives. “When people dial 911, more often than not, they are experiencing or have experienced the worst moment of their lives. What an officer says or the action they take in that moment can make a huge impact from that day forward.”

Regarding his recent promotion, Ward said, “Chief RJ Adams hired me in January of 2015 and I couldn’t be any prouder to have been promoted to the rank of captain under his leadership. With any career, there are always going to be ups and downs, but I’ve found there to be more ups than downs here in Kosciusko. I couldn’t ask for a better department to work for nor a community to serve.”