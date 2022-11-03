Robert Overby, a Kosciusko resident since 2016, was promoted to the rank of lieutenant at the Kosciusko Police Department.

Overby has worked at KPD since 2018 and is a 2018 graduate of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy. Overby had always dreamed of having a career in public service.

“Being a public servant is a matter of honor, and it gives me immense satisfaction to serve the community. I love being able to help my community out any way that I can. I have saved three people’s lives doing CPR, and I saved a beloved pet for a woman in a house fire,” said Overby about attaining his dream.

He also dreamed of becoming a lieutenant. “Becoming a lieutenant has been a long-term dream to direct my services toward law enforcement, administration and public safety.”

Overby was inspired to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, Randy Michaels, who had a distinguished career in law enforcement in Georgia, where Overby was born.

“My papa also passed away my first week into police academy, and that fueled me even more to finish the path I was on. It was also my first police funeral I attended but it gave me the motivation I needed. I’m the only grandkid to carry on his legacy,” said Overby about his grandfather.

He aspires to have a legacy of his own due to his acts of service. “I go above and beyond because it is indeed the most rewarding experience when people remember you for what you have done. Being able to help is what a police officer is all about. Even if it means the little things, such as helping to repair a stranded car, it would make someone’s day.”

In addition to enjoying serving the community, Overby enjoys interacting with youth and hopes to have a positive impact on their lives.

“I also enjoy talking with the kids at school to get them used to us instead of scared of police officers,” he said. “It starts with our youth. If they don’t have good role models that’s where we step up and be that for them. The children are our future.”

Overby expressed thankfulness for the support he has received.

“This is not a small achievement, and I had support from loved ones, which is essential to have a successful career in law enforcement,” he said. “Ultimately, we only get there with the help of our families and colleagues. I’m happy and extremely humbled to be in my new position and look forward to helping out the community further.”