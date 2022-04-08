Two Kosciusko golfers had personal best nine-hole scores, leading the Whippets to victory in a three-team match at Red Bud Springs. Kosciusko shot a 166 to 184 for Pearl and 234 for Cleveland Central.

Jeremy Gibson was a medalist with a personal best of three-over par 39. Jon Gant had a personal best 41, and Josh Gibson and Riley Patton each scored 43.

The Whippets have 18-hole matches Wednesday at Louisville Country Club and Thursday at Philadelphia Country Club.

The Region 4-4A match will be next Monday at Dancing Rabbit Golf Course in Philadelphia. Kosciusko must finish in the top two with an 18-hole team score under 360 to qualify for the 4A state match scheduled for May 2-3 at Pontotoc Country Club.

Dancing Rabbit is a championship golf course. From the back tees, it is 7,128 yards, par 72.

“If you can shoot below 360 at Dancing Rabbit, you deserve to be there (at the state match),” said coach Wyle Rhodes.