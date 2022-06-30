Over 70 people gathered at the gym on Tipton Street on Saturday, June 25 to celebrate Juneteenth — a national holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

The celebration was held from 10-2 p.m. and included speakers such as Alderman Henry Daniel, Rev. Ozell Landfair, Jr., Charlotte Miller — the President of Rho Nu Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, and Verna Felton — the vice-president of Attala County NAACP.

There was a memorial/honor walk, games, different vendors and food, and a jump house for children.

Minnie Greer, president of the Kosciusko/Attala Section of National Council of Negro Women, was pleased with the turn out of the Juneteenth celebration.

According to Greer, she got to celebrate with a lot of people she hasn’t seen in a long time, and everyone had a good time celebrating and fellowshipping together.

“We had a wonderful time, and we had a great turn out,” Greer said. “We had some great vendors there, and we enjoyed them being there.”