﻿June 29th, 1972

Mrs. Inez Nowell of Kosciusko was elected president of the City Clerk’s division of the Mississippi Municipal Association. Mrs. Nowell was city clerk three years, earlier serving as a deputy.

Dwight Mullholland, district Lions Club Governor, met with the Kosciusko club at the country club and installed officers for the coming year. Assuming executive positions in the Kosciusko club for the following year were Bob Shuey, vice-president, Thomas Craft, secretary, Charles Burchfield, president, Carey P. Vanderford, outgoing president, Mullholland, Billy Price, two-year board member, Jesse Hutchinson, one-year board member, Harold Clark, second vice-president, and Dr. Billy Cochran, treasurer.

Dixie Boys-Dixie Seniors baseball queens were crowned by outgoing Senior Boys Queen, Cindy Roby at a ceremony in Kosciusko. Those who participated in the exercises were: Carlene Milner, Senior Boys Queen, Irving Pylate, escort, Tommy Thompson, escort Cindy Roby, outgoing Senior Boys Queen, Debbie Russell, Dixie Boys Queen, and Tommy Ellington, escort.

June 19th, 1997

The lawn at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Atwood, 103 Valley Circle, has been awarded the “Lawn of the Month” sign. The selection was a project of the Kosciusko Garden Club.

Aubrey Pinkard was chosen overall queen for Minor League last Friday night at Jason Niles Park. Aubrey is the daughter of Shelley and Jimmy Pinkard. Her escort was Wil Browning of the Heilig Myers teams. Wil is the son of Leslie and Charlie Browning.

Amy Crowe of Kosciusko and Ben Aldridge of West were among 45 new members of the Mississippi State University Roadrunners student recruiting team. They worked with the Office of College and School Relations to provide academic information and maintain personal contact with prospective students. Nearly 300 applied for this highly selective and coveted positions. Aldridge was a freshman accounting major, and Crowe was a junior political science major.

In ceremonies at Montfort Jones Memorial Hospital, Dr. Robert N. Gilliland’s portrait was unveiled by Thomas Bland, hospital administrator. Dr. Gilliland retired following almost 40 years of medical practice in Kosciusko and the portrait hangs with those of other physicians.