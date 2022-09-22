Kosciusko High School’s homecoming parade will begin Thursday at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Son building. The parade will continue along Huntington Street and around the courthouse square, to Jefferson Street and back to Huntington Street, and will conclude at the junior high school.

The homecoming festivities will be continued on the square.

There will be a pep rally in front of The Guitar Academy, where live music will be performed afterward. Outfielders and Jason’s Southern Table will be offering specials and will have additional tables set up outdoors.

Kosciusko football players and cheerleaders will be available to meet.

The streets of the parade route will be closed beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday. Street closure was one of the topics discussed at the Sept. 20 Kosciusko Board of Aldermen meeting.

Some other topics discussed at the meeting include:

— Quotes for brickwork for the Hugh Ellard ball field were considered.

— Jeremiah Primer was approved for hire for the solid waste department.

— Halloween will be observed on Monday, Oct. 31.