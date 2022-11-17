Musician, singer, and songwriter Dave Barnes will be performing in Kosciusko at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center on Nov. 19 starting at 7 p.m.

He has released eight studio albums and wrote the song “God Gave Me You” for which he was nominated for a Grammy in 2012. He won a Dove award in 2018 for his song “Washed By the Water.” Attendants can expect a fun performance with lots of songs, stories and laughs. It will be a show that anyone can enjoy.

Barnes was a Kosciusko resident for 10 years and attended school in Kosciusko from first through 10th grade. “It was great. I loved it. I tell so many people how much of a blessing that season of my life was because it was small-town life,” Barnes said of his experience living in Kosciusko.

His time spent in Kosciusko has helped him write songs about small towns from the perspective of someone who has lived in one they love. He said he is excited to be back in the town he loves and getting to see familiar sights and friends once again.

Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased at: kfee.ticketleap.com/-dave-barnes/dates/Nov-19-2022_at_0700PM.